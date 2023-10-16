D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $131.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $132.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of DHI opened at $103.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

