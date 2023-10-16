MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.59 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $53.01 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $11.67 or 0.00041819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,915.21 or 1.00005678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002262 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.64337782 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $2,190,776.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

