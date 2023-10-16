Short Interest in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Expands By 16.7%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 359,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the second quarter worth $153,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. AlTi Global has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that AlTi Global will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

