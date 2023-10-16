American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AOUT opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.34. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

