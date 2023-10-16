Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.30

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.30 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 45.52 ($0.56), with a volume of 962160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.30 ($0.58).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £514.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.40.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock bought 304,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £158,190.76 ($193,623.94). In other news, insider Alex Baldock acquired 304,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £158,190.76 ($193,623.94). Also, insider Tony DeNunzio bought 200,000 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($119,951.04). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 514,750 shares of company stock worth $26,156,463. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

