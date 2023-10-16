Streakk (STKK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $44,578.65

Streakk (STKK) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $827,160.68 and approximately $44,578.65 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.08680481 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $36,361.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

