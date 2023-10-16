Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Rises By 28.3%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,984.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $29,697.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,984.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vikas Sinha sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $26,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,173,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,714 shares of company stock valued at $98,563. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 178.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. AlloVir has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $10.29.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

