Short Interest in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Increases By 14.4%

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 67,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.98. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. Analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

