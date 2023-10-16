Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.73

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 2620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.21.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,060,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

