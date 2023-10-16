Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:MBGYY opened at C$16.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.85. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of C$12.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

