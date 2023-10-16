Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10,866.61

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $10,866.61 and approximately $978.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00006186 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,097.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

