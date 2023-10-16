The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,258,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 3,633,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42,584.0 days.

Lottery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LTRCF opened at C$2.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.29. Lottery has a 12 month low of C$2.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.54.

Get Lottery alerts:

Lottery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.