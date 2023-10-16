The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,258,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 3,633,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42,584.0 days.
Lottery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LTRCF opened at C$2.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.29. Lottery has a 12 month low of C$2.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.54.
Lottery Company Profile
