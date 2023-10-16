Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mace Security International Trading Down 9.4 %

OTCMKTS MACE opened at $0.06 on Monday. Mace Security International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

