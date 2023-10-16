Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Down 24.9% in September

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $1,647,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 961,774 shares in the company, valued at $64,121,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

