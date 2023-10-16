Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Update

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Itafos Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of MBCF opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Itafos has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.62.
Itafos Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Itafos
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.