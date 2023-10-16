Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Update

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Itafos Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MBCF opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Itafos has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

