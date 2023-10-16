Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Longfor Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Longfor Group stock opened at C$15.80 on Monday. Longfor Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$37.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.15.

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

