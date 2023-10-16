Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Longfor Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Longfor Group
Longfor Group Stock Down 2.7 %
About Longfor Group
Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Longfor Group
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.