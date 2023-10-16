Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Grows By 33.3%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Drax Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

Drax Group stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Stories

