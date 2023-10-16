Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 92.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 43.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEGG opened at $0.69 on Monday. Newegg Commerce has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

