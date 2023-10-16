Enegra (EGX) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $201.00 or 0.00722728 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.08 billion and $1.01 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.84702241 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,010,141.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

