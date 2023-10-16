DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $83,486.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 41,428 shares of company stock valued at $334,842 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $300,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.