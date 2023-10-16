Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIST has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar US Industrials in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Morningstar US Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Morningstar US Industrials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar US Industrials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar US Industrials

Morningstar US Industrials Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar US Industrials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar US Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar US Industrials by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar US Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar US Industrials by 50.5% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 100,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 13.89 and a quick ratio of 13.89. Morningstar US Industrials has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Morningstar US Industrials will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Morningstar US Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

