Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
MIST has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar US Industrials in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Morningstar US Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 13.89 and a quick ratio of 13.89. Morningstar US Industrials has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.80.
Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Morningstar US Industrials will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
