PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 214,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PHX opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

