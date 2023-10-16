Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,230,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 24,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEB

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,948 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,638,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,723,000 after purchasing an additional 131,298 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.81%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.