Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Down 16.5% in September

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 310,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 60.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.43% and a negative net margin of 103.70%.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

