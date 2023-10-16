Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $72.26 on Monday. Veralto has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

