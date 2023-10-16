Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clarivate

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.84 on Monday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Clarivate by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.