Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gruma Trading Down 15.1 %
Shares of GPAGF stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. Gruma has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.
Gruma Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gruma
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.