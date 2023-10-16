Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gruma Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of GPAGF stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. Gruma has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gruma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.