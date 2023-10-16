GICTrade Price Reaches $0.90 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $89.56 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90150257 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

