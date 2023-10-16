Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS SVTRF opened at $27.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $35.13.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

