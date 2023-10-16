Short Interest in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Declines By 7.5%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $225,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $1,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,998.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $225,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,028.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 797,568 shares of company stock worth $33,460,255 over the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Appian by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Appian by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Appian by 0.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

