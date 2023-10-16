Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in September

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRENY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lojas Renner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lojas Renner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Lojas Renner Trading Down 4.8 %

About Lojas Renner

OTCMKTS LRENY opened at $2.57 on Monday. Lojas Renner has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

