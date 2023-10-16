Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Update

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ANGI opened at $1.76 on Monday. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $375.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Angi will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Angi

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.