Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 295.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.67 on Monday. Amesite has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

