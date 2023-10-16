Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

AQST stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Stories

