Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Autosports Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

