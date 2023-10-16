Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

AMAL opened at $16.64 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $506.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

