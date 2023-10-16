Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in September

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.7 days.

Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $80.15.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

