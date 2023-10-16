CannabisCoin Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $214,777.36 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,810.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00229280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00823463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00545814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00054955 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00132758 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.