MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.00.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 74.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $318.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $475.09. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.45.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.