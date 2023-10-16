Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$5.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.36. The stock has a market cap of C$722.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.47 and a one year high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of C$776.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.8175487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -9.17%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

