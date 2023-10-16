Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HOG opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.