Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $8.17

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 38,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.71. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

