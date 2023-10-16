Analysts Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) PT at $109.89

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.89.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.91 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

