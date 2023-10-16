Comparing NSTS Bancorp (NSTS) & The Competition

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) is one of 287 public companies in the “Banks – Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NSTS Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $6.95 million $30,000.00 294.33 NSTS Bancorp Competitors $30.72 billion $770.67 million 72.80

Risk and Volatility

NSTS Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NSTS Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp Competitors 1551 5858 4879 97 2.28

As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies have a potential upside of 51.56%. Given NSTS Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NSTS Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp 2.54% 0.25% 0.08% NSTS Bancorp Competitors 20.32% 11.41% 1.00%

Summary

NSTS Bancorp competitors beat NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

