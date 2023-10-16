Analyzing Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Volcon -1,714.11% -1,201.17% -205.97%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stellantis and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.12%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Stellantis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Volcon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 Volcon $2.68 million 4.53 -$34.24 million ($1.79) -0.21

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellantis beats Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

