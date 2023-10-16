Head to Head Analysis: Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) & PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY)

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) and PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intact Financial and PICC Property and Casualty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A $5.20 28.10 PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A $19.70 1.61

PICC Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intact Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.1% of Intact Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intact Financial and PICC Property and Casualty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intact Financial and PICC Property and Casualty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intact Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 PICC Property and Casualty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intact Financial presently has a consensus price target of $186.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Intact Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intact Financial is more favorable than PICC Property and Casualty.

Dividends

Intact Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PICC Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.0%. Intact Financial pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PICC Property and Casualty pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Intact Financial beats PICC Property and Casualty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance. The company also provides commercial line insurance coverages for a diversified group of businesses; commercial property insurance for the protection of physical assets of the business; and liability coverages comprising commercial general, product, and professional liability, as well as cyber coverage. In addition, it offers commercial vehicle insurance coverages for the protection of commercial auto, fleets, garage operations, light trucks, public vehicles, and the specific needs of the sharing economy. Further, the company provides various personal levels of coverage to customers for their home, motor, pet, and other insurance products; general insurance, specialty lines, and risk management solutions; specialty insurance products for various product and customer groups, including accident and health, technology, ocean and inland marine, builder's risk, and entertainment, as well as financial services and institutions; and various products to specialty property, surety, tuition reimbursement, management liability, and cyber and environmental institutions. The company was formerly known as ING Canada Inc. and changed its name to Intact Financial Corporation in 2009. Intact Financial Corporation was founded in 1809 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments. It also offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides reinsurance, investment and funds application, insurance and claim handling agency, training, information technology and business, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Beijing, China. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

