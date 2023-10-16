POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKX. StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX opened at $94.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. POSCO has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in POSCO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 364,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in POSCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Articles

