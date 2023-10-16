Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVNC

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at $18,967,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at $18,967,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

RVNC opened at $8.64 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.