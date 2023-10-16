Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNK

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7,675.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,623 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at $447,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.