HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 787.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 787.60 ($9.64).

HSBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.04) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.55) to GBX 820 ($10.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 653.10 ($7.99) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 655.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.15). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 617.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 608.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 4,242.42%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

